Fall Must-See TV: What Show Is Your Fave? [POLL]

TV networks are finally getting the message- shows on the small screen need to reflect the times we live in. As the “sassy Black friend” is becoming a thing of the past, network dramas and sitcoms are stepping up to give us more fleshed out, three-dimensional Black characters. We’re now sexy, charismatic vampires (“The Originals”), whip-smart police detectives (“Ironside”) and highly evolved androids (“Almost Human”).

We’ve listed some of our “must-see” shows for the 2013 Fall TV Season!

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Fox, 8:30P EST

Andre Braugher plays Ray Holt, the new captain of the 99th police precinct, and his no-nonsense ways soon clash with Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) whose immature ways are frowned upon. Terry Crews co-stars as Sargeant Terry Jeffords.

“Sleepy Hollow” FOX, 9PM EST

Police officer Abbie Mills (Nicole Beharie) is about to leave her job in the small town of Sleepy Hollow, when she comes across the newly resurrected Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison). The two team up to bring down the Headless Horseman, who just happens to be one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse. Orlando Jones (“Drumline”) also stars as police Captain Irving.

“The Originals” Thur. Oct. 3rd on CW, 9PM EST

Finally, a Black vampire calling the shots! In this spin-off from “The Vampire Diaries,” Charles Michael Davis plays Marcel, a one time protege of Klaus (Joseph Morgan ), who now controls both the human and vampire inhabitants of Klaus’ hometown in New Orleans. Klaus, determined to regain his power, joins forces with the town’s community of witches to break Marcel’s hold over the city.

“Arrow” Wed. Oct. 9th on CW, 8PM EST

Most comic book movies leave a lot to be desired when it comes to diversity, but “Arrow” is a shining example of how a superhero narrative can exist in a 21st century multi-cultural landscape. From giving Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) a Black stepfather (Colin Salmon) to his friendship with partner John Diggle (David Ramsey), this show is far from giving token roles to actors of color. Michael Jai White joins this season as Bronze Tiger, who teams up with the villainous White China (Kelly Hu) to take down the Green Arrow.

“Almost Human” Mon. Nov. 4th on FOX, 8PM EST

It’s the year 2048 and Detective John Kennex (Karl Urban) is back on the force after being placed in a coma due to injuries sustained on the job. Kennex seems off his game, so his superiors mandate that he be partnered with a highly evolved android, Dorian (Michael Ealy). Kennex resents Dorian at first, but comes to realized Dorian is more in touch with humanity than he realizes.

