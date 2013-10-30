OutKast Reminisces On The Success Of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

Follow @GoldingGirl617 http://en.support.wordpress.com/twitter/twitter-follow-button/

In September 2003, Antwan “Big Boi” Patton and Andre “3000″ Benjamin released their critically acclaimed double-disc “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” which catapulted the ATLiens from hip-hop heavyweights to international super stars. In the album’s first week, it shot straight to number one selling more than 500,000 copies and was later certified diamond with 10 million copies sold that December.

With hits such as “Hey Ya” and “The Way You Move” the rap duo went onto earn 2004′s Grammy for Album of The Year, an accomplishment no other rap artist or group had ever won before or after.

Now, more than a decade later XXL Magazine sat down with both wordsmiths to discuss their mindset in creating one of hip-hop’s most prized albums.

“Following our own tastes was exciting but actually went against the formula on the business side,” Andre 3,000 told XXL. “I just think it’s more important to find glory in pushing it.”

Shenequa A. Golding Posted October 30, 2013

