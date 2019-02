VIA WizNation

This year the Cypher seemed to have lost it’s hype in exchange for awkward mash-ups, lackluster crew cyphers, and cypher spoofs. So we looked in the vaults and found some of the BET Hip Hop Awards Cyphers that made the segment become famous. We’ll put any of these cyphers against this years cyphers and they would body them. Check them out and let us know what you think.

