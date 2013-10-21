JCSU Homecoming Activities Start Today

By Tonya Jameson

Johnson C. Smith University will celebrate Homecoming 2013, “Smith Made,” beginning Monday, Oct. 21. The activity lineup includes the coronation induction ceremony, pep rally, National Pan-Hellenic Council step show, parade, annual FestiVille celebration, Homecoming game, and the alumni gala. A pep rally will start in the Jack S. Brayboy Gymnasium at 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 to build excitement before the Golden Bulls football game against Shaw University on Saturday, Oct. 26.

A community-wide parade on Saturday, Oct. 26 will start at 10 a.m. at West Charlotte High School and end by the university’s main entrance at 100 Beatties Ford Road. The route is approximately 1.5 miles.

The Homecoming game will start at 1p.m. and tickets may be purchased online; children under five and university students are admitted free. The annual FestiVille, which is a combination of arts, culture, food and entertainment, will also take place Saturday on the university campus from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other events to take place during the Homecoming celebration include the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) step show and after-party on Friday, Oct. 25. The step show will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Jack S. Brayboy Gymnasium. The after party will be at the same location from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. The Golden Bull Alumni Party will take place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Sheraton-Airport Hotel and the Gold and Blue Masquerade Ball for alumni will take place on Oct. 26, also at the Sheraton-Airport Hotel. Other scheduled events include the coronation induction ceremony in the Jack S. Brayboy Gymnasium at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Also, during Homecoming week, the JCSU choir will perform on Thursday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Opera Carolina’s production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida.

For more details on tickets, scheduled events, dates and times, please visit the website at http://www.jcsu.edu/homecoming.

