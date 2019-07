VIA MyMajicATL

Soul singer John Legend has a new album called Love in the Future in stores now, but people may not know that he also produced the soundtrack for the critically-acclaimed film 12 Years a Slave. In this exclusive interview with Majic 107.5 / 97.5, John talks to Chubb Rock and SiMan about working on the film, the possibility of scoring an entire film one day and what it feels like being a newlywed.

