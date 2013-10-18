CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Governor’s Smelly Bathroom Gets Makeover

0 reads
Leave a comment

FYI…North Carolina tax payers spent $19,000 to re-do Governor McCrory’s bathroom at the State Capital building back in July. Why? Because it smelled bad and needed some new tiles and paint.

The governor’s spokesperson said that there was poor maintenance under the previous governor…she noted in her statement that the previous governor was a Democrat.

“We spent $19,156 to replace broken tiles, flooring and make extensive repairs to plumbing that were not fixed by the previous administration,” according to Kim Genardo. “Additionally, a pungent odor seeped into the governor’s office, which made it an embarrassment to host company CEOs and guests at the State Capitol.”

Governor’s Smelly Bathroom Gets Makeover was originally published on foxync.com

bathroom , McCrory

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 4 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close