Governor’s Smelly Bathroom Gets Makeover

FYI…North Carolina tax payers spent $19,000 to re-do Governor McCrory’s bathroom at the State Capital building back in July. Why? Because it smelled bad and needed some new tiles and paint.

The governor’s spokesperson said that there was poor maintenance under the previous governor…she noted in her statement that the previous governor was a Democrat.

“We spent $19,156 to replace broken tiles, flooring and make extensive repairs to plumbing that were not fixed by the previous administration,” according to Kim Genardo. “Additionally, a pungent odor seeped into the governor’s office, which made it an embarrassment to host company CEOs and guests at the State Capitol.”

