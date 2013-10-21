Jimmy Henchman Says He Was Questioned About Diddy Sleeping With Little Boys

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It was shocking news when music industry figure Jimmy Henchman was arrested and charged with heading up a huge cocaine enterprise. Now that Henchman is behind bars, there are more shocking details are being unearthed in this case. Jimmy Henchman alleges the feds interrogated him about whether or not music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs liked to have sex with underaged boys.

According to The Smoking Gun, Henchman, real name James Rosemond, began having meetings with federal investigators so they could determine if he should be offered a plea deal. While Henchman did recount stories of his business dealings within the drug game, he claims the feds also asked him questions about the sexual preferences of a lot of his music industry contacts. The main one they focused on was Diddy.

In an affidavit, Henchman said they asked him about Diddy and his rumored love affair with underaged boys, but Henchman didn’t reveal any information about Diddy or his sexual tastes. Henchman says he doesn’t anything about Diddy’s sexual exploits because they were only “cordial” towards each other.

The reason all of this is coming out now is Henchman is trying to appeal his previous sentence. He and his lawyers wrote in court documents that when the feds realized Henchman didn’t have any pertinent information about Diddy and other celebrities sexual exploits, which he never explains why the feds asked, they rejected any and all offers to strike a plea deal. The prosecutors countered Jimmy Henchman’s affidavit by saying he was untrustworthy and lied during the debriefing sessions.

We don’t know what to make of this. There are so many questions that still need to be answered. Where’s Matlock when you need him? He always found out all of the evidence.

