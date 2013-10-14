CLOSE
Roland Martin Gets Personal About Health Care

Roland Martin is not one to pull punches, and he continued to keep it real today on the premiere episode of “NewsOne Now.” Martin recalled a time when he was in need of immediate medical attention, and paid the consequences of being uninsured, with a hefty bill:

“I was a freelance producer, working the Democratic National Convention… My appendix ruptured… Five days in a hospital in L.A., health care bills approaching $100,000… I filed bankruptcy to stave it off… I was forced into it because of those health care bills… That’s the real story for many Americans…”

Listen to Roland Martin’s personal story below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” weekdays at 10 am for more!

Roland Martin Gets Personal About Health Care was originally published on newsone.com

Affordable Care Act , Ben Carson , newsone now , Obamacare , Roland Martin

Photos
Close