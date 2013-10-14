A dry ice bomb exploded at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Sunday evening, causing some flights to be halted and a bomb squad to be called, reports ABC7.

The explosion occurred around 7 p.m. in a restroom in Terminal 2 not accessible to passengers, according to LAX police.

There were reportedly no injuries. In addition to the LAPD bomb squad, the FBI is on site conducting an investigation.

Departures from Terminal 2 were stopped after the explosion at approximately 7:00 p.m., and reportedly had resumed by 8:45 p.m.

This story is developing. Check in with NewsOne for updates.

BREAKING: ‘Dry Ice Bomb’ Explosion Halts Flights At LAX was originally published on newsone.com

