A Los Angeles jury reached a verdict in the Michael Jackson wrongful-death case today, and unfortunately for his mother Katherine, the court did not rule in her favor.

According to reports, the jury agreed that AEG Live hired Conrad Murray, the doctor who killed the pop star with a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol, but disagreed that he was unfit or incompetent to perform the duties of his job. Therefore, the court concluded that the concert promoter could not be held liable for the singer’s drug overdose.

“I counted Michael Jackson a creative partner and a friend,” AEG CEO Randy Phillips said. “We lost one of the world’s greatest musical geniuses, but I am relieved and deeply grateful that the jury recognized that neither I, nor anyone else at AEG Live, played any part in Michael’s tragic death.”

The not-guilty verdict came after five months of testimony and three days of deliberations.

Michael’s mother and his three children filed the multimillion dollar suit in 2010.

BREAKING NEWS: AEG Live Found Not Guilty For Michael Jackson's Death