Photo Credit: Essence.com

Kerry Washington goes luxe-glam for the November cover of ESSENCE Magazine. Wearing a stunning must-have gold Rafael Cennamo Couture dress and sporting a swoon-worthy gold-tipped manicure, the Emmy-nominated actress was styled by the one and only June Ambrose.

Inside the issue there is the cutest must-read feature, ”Olivia Vs. Kerry”, where the newly married actress talks about her breakout role as Olivia Pope on the hit sitcom “Scandal.”

You beauties know that I am totes #TeamGladiators and my obsession with this show involves switching my phone to mute, ignoring the boyfriend, and using the commercial breaks to live tweet my predictions (join me promptly at 10pm this Thursday for the season premiere).

Shonda Rhimes, the brilliant creator behind my fascination, says Washington “is truly dedicated to making Olivia a real person. She adds layers and depth and a soul to Olivia.”

Check out a few excerpts from their interview:

On how the 36-year-old divides the artist from the muse: “Olivia has three [fashion] modes: Work Olivia, Black-Tie Gala Olivia and At Home Olivia… My fashion is more eclectic: There’s Going to Work Kerry, which is gym clothes and Nike kicks. That’s the Bronx girl. There’s also Red Carpet Kerry and Out to Dinner With Friends Kerry.” On what a Girls’ Night Out for Olivia would be: “It would involve a lot of wine. I drink maybe twice a year. I would be with my three best friends from high school or my girlfriends from the show.”

For the full interview with Kerry Washington pick up the November issue of ESSENCE now! In the meantime watch our exclusive behind the scenes footage of Kerry during her photo shoot.

Your browser does not support iframes.

COVERGIRL: Kerry Washington Goes Luxe-Glam For ESSENCE Magazine [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com