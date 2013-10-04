CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Roberts Encourages Radio One Personality Diagnosed With Breast Cancer [AUDIO]

VIA MyHoustonMagic

Radio One Houston’s Majic 102.1 radio personality Kandi Eastman announced on air that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. GMA host and breast cancer survivor Robin Roberts called in to encourage Kandi on focusing on taking care of herself and fighting this disease.GMA host and breast cancer survivor Robin Roberts called in to encourage Kandi on focusing on taking care of herself and fighting this disease.

Join Olympia D at Saturday’s Susan G. Komen race.

Listen here.

Photos
