Is The Affordable Care Act Bad For Business? Really.....

If you watch the news, Congress is saying that the Affordable Care Act will destroy the middle class and small businesses. Let’s see if they’re telling the whole truth.

According to report by Forbes, it couldn’t be further from the truth. For example, The Affordable Care Act does not require businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees to provide their employees with healthcare coverage. 96 percent of businesses in the U.S. have fewer than 50 employees, which demonstrates the improbability of the detrimental effects that some claim the Act will have on business.

King Tutt Posted October 2, 2013

