Obama Warns Americans Not To Trust Fox News For Accuracy [VIDEO]

With the launch of Obamacare scheduled for next Tuesday, October 1, many Americans are scrambling to get accurate information and President Barack Obama warns them not to depend on Fox News, reports Talking Points Memo.

Speaking at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, President Obama, currently locked in a battle with House Republicans to avoid a government shutdown, tried to sell Obamacare to the crowd:

“We need you to spread the word,” Obama said to supporters. “But you don’t have to take my word for it. If you talk to somebody who says, ‘Well, I don’t know, I was watching FOX News and they said this was horrible,’ you can say, ‘You know what, don’t take my word for it, go on the website. See for yourself what the prices are. See for yourself what the choices are. Then make up your own mind.”

As one would expect, the pundits over at Fox — simultaneously thrilled by the president acknowledging their existence and outraged at the insinuation that they are anything other than objective and accurate — had quite a lot to say.

