Mister Cee Resigns From Hot 97 After More Sex Allegations Surface

New York DJ Mr. Cee has been going through it for the past few years. He was repeatedly busted for soliciting prostitutes and each time he was arrested, it was found that the women were actually cross dressers.

UPDATE: Listen To His Interview On The Morning Show HERE!

Listen To Mr Cee’s final mix where he announces his resignation from Hot 97:

Today another cross dresser who alleges they slept with Mr. Cee, released a video detailing the encounter on YouTube. A few hours after getting our hands on the video, Mr. Cee announced he would be leaving Hot 97 effective immediately. There was no official reason given for Cee’s departure. He said he’s been thinking about leaving the station for a while and the time has come for him to step down. He also made cryptic remarks about the corporation of Hot 97 and people who made up lies about him being into men. He did, however, admit that he loves to buy prostitutes.

If you remember, the last time Mr. Cee was arrested with an alleged cross dresser and he went on the Hot 97 morning show to explain himself. However, the interview resulted in people having more questions about Mr. Cee’s sexual preferences. At one point, the program director Ebro told Cee that the world doesn’t care if he is gay or not, they just don’t want him to lie about it. Cee continued to deny that he was gay or that he has ever had any contact with any men or transgender people.

If you want to see the video of the of the person making the latest sex allegation against Mr. Cee, look below. What do you think about Mr. Cee’s sudden resignation? Do you think the actual reason he resigned is because of the sex allegations? Sound off.

UPDATE: We just received an official statement from the Senior Vice President of Hot 97. Read it below:

“Due to some personal circumstances that have become public, after 20 years of service, Mr Cee has chosen to resign. We feel that this is in the best interest of both HOT 97 and Cee’s personal well-being. While we do not endorse the alleged activities, he is clearly facing a personal dilemma that is for him and only him to comment on. We are saddened by his departure; his contributions here at HOT 97 were great and we know him as a friend, a caring individual and significant hip hop advocate. We wish Mr Cee the best and will always consider him a family member of HOT 97. Moments ago, he officially signed off, on the air and will finish out his last show today on September 11, 2013, an already sad day for New York City.” – Alexandra Cameron, SVP/General Manager of HOT97

Mister Cee Resigns From Hot 97 After More Sex Allegations Surface was originally published on theurbandaily.com