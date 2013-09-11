Tonya Jameson

We are proud to congratulate our own Patrick Cannon for winning the Democratic primary yesterday. Cannon beat fellow council member James “Smuggie” Mitchell to win the primary. Cannon will face Republican and former city council member Edwin Peacock.

City Council at large winners were current council members Michael Barnes, David Howard and Claire Fallon along with newcomer Vi Lyles. The Democratic candidates will face four republican challengers and a Libertarian in the general election. Only four at-large city council members will be elected. The general election is Nov. 5.

Old School 105.3 Patrick Cannon Wins Mayoral Primary was originally published on praisecharlotte.com