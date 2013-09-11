New Day: Hispanic And African Americans Forge New “Black/Brown” Coalition

50 years ago, the potential of a “black/brown coalition” in America was just a novel idea on very shaky ground. But at the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington, Latino leaders not only commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, but even stirred ”Si Se Puede!” sentiments among African Americans in the crowd.

According to Voxxi, the burgeoning Black-Latino alliance is due to the accepting nature of Millennials, the generation born from the 1980s to the 2000s:

“The Latinos and Black Millennials are not that much apart from their White counterparts in seeking to change the world except in this case they are more poised than ever to build that long awaited brown/black coalition.”

Posted September 11, 2013

