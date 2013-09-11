Judicial Tenure Committee: Suspend Freak Judge Wade McCree

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission is recommending that Wayne County Circuit Judge Wade McCree (pictured) be suspended, sans pay, for as long as six years for carrying on an illicit affair with a woman who had a case before him, reports The Detroit Free Press.

The Detroit judge came under scrutiny and was suspended last February, when his extramarital affair was first uncovered. McCree, who has been married 25 years, began his affair with Geniene La’Shay Mott, a woman who brought her ex-boyfriend into court on felony charges that he was not making child support payments. The judge admitted to “lusting” after the woman who is twenty-six years his junior. McCree is 56 and Mott is 30.

According to the commission McCree’s actions were irresponsible and eroded the public’s confidence, particularly since he continued to handle Mott’s child support case after their affair had begun. The May-December affair, which began in June of last year, went on for five months and the judge has testified in the past that it began because he was “lonely.”

He also went on to state, “Certain things weren’t as wonderful as I would have liked in my 25 years of marriage. … I was vulnerable but my nose was open. I knew what I was doing.”

The good judge is a member of a prominent Detroit family. His late father, Wade McCree Jr., was a federal judge who argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court as solicitor general under President Jimmy Carter. Last year, McCree made headlines when it was discovered he sent a semi-nude photo of himself to a married female court bailiff. When news broke about the cellphone photo, the alleged serial sexter told a reporter, “There’s no shame to my game.”

McCree’s affair was so torrid that there is evidence he even sent Mott text messages from the bench, according to the ruling which goes on to state, “During his relationship with Mott, Respondent used his chambers to engage in sexual intercourse with Mott, permitted Mott to enter the courthouse through an employee entrance without going through security, allowed Mott to remain alone in his chambers while he was on the bench, arranged for Mott to park her vehicle in an area reserved for judges, and brought Mott’s cell phone into the courthouse for her, in violation of the court’s security policy, so that she could communicate with him while he was on the bench.”

Besides the proposed suspension, the commission is also requesting that McCree pay $11,945 in court costs.

If approved, the suspension would take effect Jan. 1, 2015, if McCree is re-elected in Nov. 2014

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted September 11, 2013

