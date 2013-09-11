Sarah Silverman’s Black NRA Advocates Giving Guns To Black Males

Satirical video website, “Funny Or Die,” poked some fun at the nation’s Stand Your Ground laws via a hilarious clip that took a stab at the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The video parody was framed as a public service announcement and features comedians Sarah Silverman (pictured), David Alan Grier, Neal Brennan, Ron Funches and Deon Cole, all rallying around the U.S. Constitution’s second amendment privilege of “every American’s right to keep and bear arms.”

Playing members of the NRA, each comic discussed the need for all young African-American males to have guns. “Our fund will put guns into the hands of those that need them most … young Black males,” says Silverman, who acted as the spokesperson for the fictitious “Black NRA” group.

The group mentioned the circumstances surrounding the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, implying that the NRA only advocates putting guns into the hands of White Americans. When Grier mentions how gun ownership has increased his sense of security, his cohorts chime in with Martin-related references:

GRIER: Now that I have a gun, I feel safe doing everyday normal things.

COLE: Like wearing a hoodie.

FUNCHES: Eating Skittles.

GRIER: Walking in the rain.

COLE: Or being in Florida

Silverman brings the point of the video home when she states:

“Thanks, NRA. You taught me what realistic peace is all about: standing your ground, pointing that gun at the bad guy and having him point it right back and going, “Hey, I guess we’re not that different after all.”

The comedians then punctuate in a tongue-in-cheek way how so many of us felt after the Martin case was over and his murderer George Zimmerman was able to walk away with blood still on his hands:

FUNCHES: So support the Black NRA, and help us arm every young black man in America. Then freedom will truly ring out.

SILVERMAN: That’s what you mean, right NRA?

BRENNAN: This stand your ground law, it’s for everybody.

COLE: Let’s shoot each other some love.

GRIER: You don’t have a problem with this, do you?

COLE: Or, just stop shooting innocent people.

Classic! Check out the video here.

Posted September 11, 2013

