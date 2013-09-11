Kanye West Calls Ray J “Lame” During Jimmy Fallon Performance [VIDEO]

When singer and actor Ray J dropped his backhanded musical diss to his ex Kim Kardashian, “I Hit First,” we came up with a few possible responses her baby daddy Kanye West might have for Brandy’s brother. While several months have passed without a peep from Yeezus, Kanye finally broke his silence during a surprise performance on “The Jimmy Fallon Show.”

With his “Yeezus” tour kicking off next month, Kanye showed up with Charlie Wilson to perform “Bound 2,” the closing track on the album that is one of its most popular songs, (even among those who hate the album).

Mr. West didn’t waste any time getting his point across remixing the opening lines to say, “ ”Brandy’s little sister lame, man, he know it now/ When a real brother hold you down you supposed to drown.”

Watch the full performance below.

