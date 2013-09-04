Kim Kardashian’s Very Fashionable Pregnancy Photos Revealed

Yesterday Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book teased the above cover photo which had every fashionista on social media debating who this brightly embellished character wearing Kanye West‘s favorite bejeweled Maison Martin Margiela mask was. Today the editorial has been revealed and most of you all were right.

Turns out, Kim Kardashian played muse for the day to Karl Lagerfeld back in May–pre-baby North West. For the third issue of CR Fashion Book, she poses for a series of photos which I’d like to think were inspired by Kanye’s “Dark Fantasy?” Maybe it’s Karl’s fave jam (I kid)!

The real cover was unveiled today and the new mom removed the mask and replaced it with a pair of gold grills. Inside the mag, the editorial is titled “Miss USA” and Kim is armed with a Yankees fitted cap and that colossal belly bump we are remember stalking!

Personally I think Kim is gorgeous and should quit this whole reality TV mess and invest in her modeling career. But these are just my opinions, LOL. I’ll ignore that bloodstained image of hers and chalk that up to the fashion game!

