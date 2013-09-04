Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco is being sued by a drug kingpin’s wife for hiding money for a drug dealer, according to a new lawsuit brought on by the estranged wife of drug dealer Charles Patton.

Patton’s estranged wife is suing Lupe, claiming he and Charles Patton conspired to move up to $9 million into various accounts to keep it away from her during their ongoing divorce. Charles Patton is a notorious drug dealer from the Chicago area who is serving a 44-year sentence in prison for heading up a heroin enterprise. Patton’s wife says she uncovered the money trail and all signs point to Lupe Fiasco.

Patton’s estranged wife is suing to get her hands on the $9 million. Lupe Fiasco’s lawyer says Charles Patton’s estranged wife’s claims are baseless. He said, “There are no secret accounts and no illicit instructions.”

Source

Lupe Fiasco Sued For Hiding Drug Money was originally published on theurbandaily.com