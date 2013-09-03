Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne‘s new mix tape “Dedication 5″ is causing a lot of drama in the Hip-Hop streets. On one of the mixtape’s tracks named “Pure Columbia,” Weezy makes reference to the plastic surgery Lil Kim continually denies she’s had. Lil Kim has never been one to remain silent when shots are being fired, so she and her protegé Tiffany Foxx sent shots aimed at Weezy on Twitter.

On “Pure Columbia,” Lil Wayne rapped, “I done lost a couple hoes, but I’m still a pimp/Just changed the face of my Rollie, shout out Lil’ Kim.” Once the Queen Bee heard the diss and responded on Twitter by saying, “Bwahaha!!! That was real cute homegirl @Lil Tutu oops I mean @liltunechi !!! #HARDCOREMIXTAPE coming your way soon!!!” Lil Kim’s artist Tiffany Foxx got involved in the madness by tweeting, “@LilTunechi shouldve headlined gay pride;) #yourealreadyoutofthecloset #ImJustSaying.”

As everyone knows, Lil Kim has been involved in a feud with Young Money’s Nicki Minaj for quite some time. Last year, Kimmy Blanco gave an interview to a New York radio station where she gave her side of the beef.

“I never had a problem with her,” Kim stated. “I was always nice with her. Always. She was a very obnoxious person, but I was very nice with her…From the moment that I met her, I was always cool with her. But after that, it almost seems like, when they realized, ‘OK, we need Kim. We want to study her swag.’ That’s what it kind of felt like because I was around for a long time. They were like, ‘OK, let’s study her swag.’”

Bwahaha!!! That was real cute homegirl @Lil'Tutu 👯 oops I mean @liltunechi !!! #HARDCOREMIXTAPE coming your way soon!!!💃— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) September 02, 2013

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Lupe Fiasco Sued For Hiding Drug Money

Former NSYNC Member Lance Bass Gets Engaged To Boyfriend

Jasiri-X Releases “We Coming” To Support Workers On Labor Day “

Lil Kim & Tiffany Foxx Blast Lil Wayne On Twitter was originally published on theurbandaily.com