Black Music Is...
Busta Rhymes FT. Bob Marley ‘Chris Lighty’ [AUDIO]

Busta Rhymes dropped a touching tribute song for Chris Lighty take a listen to it below.

 

 

The entertainment industry is still reeling from the tremendous loss of Lighty and this song is a perfect representation of that loss. Salute to Mr. Rhymes for this song..it was sorely needed.

 

