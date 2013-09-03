Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Busta Rhymes dropped a touching tribute song for Chris Lighty take a listen to it below.

The entertainment industry is still reeling from the tremendous loss of Lighty and this song is a perfect representation of that loss. Salute to Mr. Rhymes for this song..it was sorely needed.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Diddy Tweets About Alleged Fight With J. Cole After MTV Video Music Awards

Paula Patton Ain’t Thinkin Bout Miley Cyrus Dry Humpin Her Husband On VMA’s

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Busta Rhymes FT. Bob Marley ‘Chris Lighty’ [AUDIO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com