Jay Z Releases Trippy Video For “Holy Grail” Feat. Justin Timberlake [VIDEO]

Jay Z premiered the video for his hit single “Holy Grail” featuring Justin Timberlake this afternoon on his official Facebook page. “Holy Grail” is the second single off of Jay’s latest studio album “Magna Carta, Holy Grail.”

The visual was directed by Anthony Mandler and features some trippy effects with a mind-blowing concept.

Check out the two music mogul’s latest visual below.

Bria Feliu Posted September 6, 2013

