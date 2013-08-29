Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Prince of Pop Justin Timberlake is in heavy promotion mode. After rocking the VMAs, Justin Timberlake revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2.” On the album, Justin recruited rappers Drake and Jay Z for collaborations. drake and JT get down on a song called “Caberet,” while Jay Z reunites with Timberlake on a track named “Murder.”

Due to hit stores September 30, the album features production from Timbaland and his protégée Jerome “J-Roc” Harmon. The first single off the upcoming album is “Take Back The Night.”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Gimme What I Don’t Know (I Want)”

2. “True Blood”

3. “Cabaret” feat. Drake

4. “T.K.O.”

5. “Take Back the Night”

6. “Murder” feat. Jay Z

7. “Drink You Away”

8. “You Got It On”

9. “Amnesia”

10. “Only When I Walk Away”

11. “Not a Bad Thing”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Meek Mill Unveils ‘Dreamchasers 3′ Tracklist & Release Date

The Foreign Exchange, “Call It Home / Pity” [NEW MUSIC/VIDEO]

Sean Kingston Discusses New Album, Playboy Persona & Maliah’s Booty [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay Z & Drake Featured On Justin Timberlake’s New Album [TRACKLIST] was originally published on theurbandaily.com