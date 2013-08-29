Jay Z & Drake Featured On Justin Timberlake’s New Album [TRACKLIST]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Prince of Pop Justin Timberlake is in heavy promotion mode. After rocking the VMAs, Justin Timberlake revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2.” On the album, Justin recruited rappers Drake and Jay Z for collaborations. drake and JT get down on a song called “Caberet,” while Jay Z reunites with Timberlake on a track named “Murder.”
Due to hit stores September 30, the album features production from Timbaland and his protégée Jerome “J-Roc” Harmon. The first single off the upcoming album is “Take Back The Night.”
Check out the tracklist below.
1. “Gimme What I Don’t Know (I Want)”
2. “True Blood”
3. “Cabaret” feat. Drake
4. “T.K.O.”
5. “Take Back the Night”
6. “Murder” feat. Jay Z
7. “Drink You Away”
8. “You Got It On”
9. “Amnesia”
10. “Only When I Walk Away”
11. “Not a Bad Thing”
