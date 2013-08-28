Carolyn Flowers: Impact of the March On Washington

How did you discover Dr. King?

My parents made me aware of Dr King because of the significance of his contributions to the struggle for rights and the equality of minorities. My parents taught me the power of education, voting,participating and manifesting your rights. Dr King’s speech was the keystone to the Civil Rights Movement. The speech was a projection of the the conditions that were being experienced and his hope for change.

Which of his words from I have A Dream means the most to you?

The words that meant the most to me were are “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they not be judged by the color if their skin but by the content of their character”. Today we still struggle with attaining that dream. The fear and the challenge of equality is still pervasive in this society.

Where would you take him today that most reflects his hopes in that speech?

Since I am in transit, I would take him for a ride on our system. I would let him see that even though there are still challenges, aspects of his dream have been attained. We are able to ride together, we are able to sit where we choose on the bus or train. We are able to work together.

What do you remember about the speech?

I have seen newsreels and have the audio copies of the speech. I spent a weekend in Atlanta, and passed by the King Center. I am reminded of the importance of keeping his words alive and sustaining the legacy. The speech was not a period in time…his faith for transformation requires our consciousness that it is for us to continue to “do”.

Is the dream still inspiring to you today? If so, why?

I am still inspired. His speech transcends generations. It was spiritual and secular in its intent and delivery. He described what would make this nation greater. The greatness is valuing and recognizing the contributions of everyone in this country

What has not been attained. What can we do to change that?

What has not been attained is that there continued predilection of pre-judging fellow citizens whether it be on race, creed, color and religion. What can be done is continue the awareness and value of diverse perspectives and the integration of diversity into our lifestyles and decisions.

Carolyn Flowers is CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System.

Carolyn Flowers: Impact of the March On Washington was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted August 27, 2013

