The Foreign Exchange, “Call It Home / Pity” [NEW MUSIC/VIDEO]

In the almost ten years since their debut project, “Connected,” producer Nicolay and rapper/singer Phonte Coleman have defied expectations with each endeavor. Three albums (not including the remix project “FE Music: The Reworks” released earlier this year) and a Grammy nomination later the duo continue to set standards for musical collaboration (just ask Drake) and evolve.

“Call It Home” is the first single taken from The Foreign Exchange’s upcoming fourth album, ”Love In Flying Colors.” The full single bundle is available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon now and includes the single mix and the instrumental version of “Call It Home” as well as non-album B-Side “Pity”. “Love In Flying Colors” drops 9/24/13 on +FE Music. Watch the video and stream both new songs below:

Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor Posted September 4, 2013

