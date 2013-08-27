5 Things We Still Miss About Aaliyah

Twelve years ago today the world was rocked by the death of Brooklyn born singer Aaliyah Dana Haughton, better known to her millions of fans simply as Aaliyah. Though it’s been over a decade since music lost one of its brightest rising stars, the impact of her life and music resonate with us still. As we reminisce on a life lost and wonder where she might be today, TheUrbanDaily takes a look back at some of the things that we miss the most.

1) Beauty – They say nobody is perfect, and that’s the truth. But it was really hard to find a flaw in Aaliyah’s looks. The dreamy eyes, slim waist, beautiful face and effortless grace were enough to catch you before she opened her mouth to sing. Every guy had to salute Dame Dash for having the hottest chick in the game wearing his chain waaay before Beyonce’s Carter claim.

