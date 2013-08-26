Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up With 14 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Although the jury is still out on if he can claim the King of New York crown, it can’t be denied Kendrick Lamar has had a helluva year in music. Compton’s native son received an astounding 14 BET Hip-Hop Award nominations. With 14 nominations, Kendrick proves he is hip-hop’s new school leader. Some of the people he named in his controversial verse on “Control” will be his competitors in a number of categories. With 13 nominations, Drake will be scrapping for “Lyricist of the Year” with K. Dot and J. Cole who has 11 nominations. While it’s a good look to be nominated for so many awards, it might be a personal victory for Kendrick that he is nominated up against Jay Z and Nas for “Album of the Year.”

Plenty of popular rappers received a great deal of nominations, but they pale in comparison to Kendrick Lamar. 2 Chainz picked up nine noms. A$AP Rocky racked up eight nominations while Kanye West comes in with four nods.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards will be held on September 28 at the Atlanta Civic Center with Snoop Dogg-Lion serving as the host. If you cannot attend the actual ceremony, you”ll have to wait until October 15th for it to air on BET.

Check out the full nominations list below.

Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “Problems”

B.o.B f/ T.I. & Juicy J – “We Still In This”

J. Cole f/ Miguel – “Power Trip”

Drake – “Started From The Bottom”

Kendrick Lamar – “Don’t Kill My Vibe”

Reese’s Perfect Combo Award (Best Collabo, Duo or Group)

Ace Hood f/ Rick Ross & Future – “Bugatti”

A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “Problems”

J. Cole f/ Miguel – “Power Trip”

French Montana f/ Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne – “Pop That”

Kendrick Lamar f/ Drake – “Poetic Justice”

Wale f/ Tiara Thomas – “Bad”

Best Live Performer

2 Chainz

J. Cole

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West

Lyricist of the Year

J. Cole

Drake

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

Wale

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg

Benny Boom

Director X

Dre Films

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Funkmaster Flex

DJ Khaled

DJ Scream

Producer of the Year

J. Cole

Hit-Boy

DJ Mustard

Mike WiLL Made It

Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year

2 Chainz

J. Cole

Drake

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

Track of the Year

“Power Trip” – Produced by J. Cole (J. Cole f/ Miguel)

“Problems” – Produced by Noah “40″ Shebib (A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)

“Don’t Kill My Vibe” – Produced by Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar)

“Bugatti” – Produced by Mike WiLL Made It (Ace Hood f/ Rick Ross & Future)

“Started From The Bottom” – Produced by Mike Zombie & Noah “40″ Shebib (Drake)

Album of the Year

J. Cole – Born Sinner

JAY Z – Magna Carta Holy Grail

Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d city

Nas – Life Is Good

Wale – The Gifted

Who New? Rookie of the Year

Action Bronson

A$AP Ferg

Earl Sweatshirt

Joey Bada$$

Trinidad Jame$

Hustler of the Year

Diddy

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Kanye West

Made-You-Look Award

2 Chainz

A$AP Rocky

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Kanye West

Best Club Banger

Ace Hood f/ Rick Ross & Future – “Bugatti” (Produced by Mike WiLL Made It)

A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “Problems” (Produced by Noah “40″ Shebib)

Drake – “Started From The Bottom” (Produced by Mike Zombie & Noah “40″ Shebib)

French Montana f/ Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne – “Pop That” (Produced by Lee on the Beats)

Trinidad Jame$ – “All Gold Everything” (Produced by M.e. (Devon Gallaspy)

Best Mixtape

Big Sean – Detroit

Chance The Rapper – Acid Rap

Travi$ Scott – Owl Pharaoh

Stalley – Honest Cowboy

Trinidad Jame$ – Don’t Be S.A.F.E.

Sweet 16 (Best Featured Verse)

Diddy – “Same Damn Time (Remix)” (Future f/ Diddy & Ludacris)

Drake – “Versace (Remix)” (Migos f/ Drake)

Future – “Bugatti” (Ace Hood f/ Rick Ross & Future)

Kendrick Lamar – “Problems” (A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)

Wiz Khalifa – “U.O.E.N.O. (Remix)” (Rocko f/ Future & Wiz Khalifa)

Impact Track

J. Cole f/ TLC – “Crooked Smile”

JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “Same Love”

Wale f/ Sam Dew – “LoveHate Thing”

Kanye West – “BLKKK SKKKNHEAD”

People’s Champ Award

A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “Problems”

J. Cole f/ Miguel – “Power Trip”

Drake – “Started From The Bottom”

Kendrick Lamar – “Don’t Kill My Vibe”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis f/ Mary Lambert – “Can’t Hold Us”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Producer Jerry Wonda: ‘Maria, Maria’ Was The Toughest Record I Ever Worked On!

NYC’s Peter Rosenberg Discusses Why He’s Boycotting The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

Chris Brown Goes On Twitter Rant Against Rappers & L.A. District Attorney

Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up With 14 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations was originally published on theurbandaily.com