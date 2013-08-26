Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up With 14 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Although the jury is still out on if he can claim the King of New York crown, it can’t be denied Kendrick Lamar has had a helluva year in music. Compton’s native son received an astounding 14 BET Hip-Hop Award nominations. With 14 nominations, Kendrick proves he is hip-hop’s new school leader. Some of the people he named in his controversial verse on “Control” will be his competitors in a number of categories. With 13 nominations, Drake will be scrapping for “Lyricist of the Year” with K. Dot and J. Cole who has 11 nominations. While it’s a good look to be nominated for so many awards, it might be a personal victory for Kendrick that he is nominated up against Jay Z and Nas for “Album of the Year.”
Plenty of popular rappers received a great deal of nominations, but they pale in comparison to Kendrick Lamar. 2 Chainz picked up nine noms. A$AP Rocky racked up eight nominations while Kanye West comes in with four nods.
The BET Hip-Hop Awards will be held on September 28 at the Atlanta Civic Center with Snoop Dogg-Lion serving as the host. If you cannot attend the actual ceremony, you”ll have to wait until October 15th for it to air on BET.
Check out the full nominations list below.
Best Hip Hop Video
A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “Problems”
B.o.B f/ T.I. & Juicy J – “We Still In This”
J. Cole f/ Miguel – “Power Trip”
Drake – “Started From The Bottom”
Kendrick Lamar – “Don’t Kill My Vibe”
Reese’s Perfect Combo Award (Best Collabo, Duo or Group)
Ace Hood f/ Rick Ross & Future – “Bugatti”
A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “Problems”
J. Cole f/ Miguel – “Power Trip”
French Montana f/ Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne – “Pop That”
Kendrick Lamar f/ Drake – “Poetic Justice”
Wale f/ Tiara Thomas – “Bad”
Best Live Performer
2 Chainz
J. Cole
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
Kanye West
Lyricist of the Year
J. Cole
Drake
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
Wale
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg
Benny Boom
Director X
Dre Films
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Funkmaster Flex
DJ Khaled
DJ Scream
Producer of the Year
J. Cole
Hit-Boy
DJ Mustard
Mike WiLL Made It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
2 Chainz
J. Cole
Drake
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
Track of the Year
“Power Trip” – Produced by J. Cole (J. Cole f/ Miguel)
“Problems” – Produced by Noah “40″ Shebib (A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)
“Don’t Kill My Vibe” – Produced by Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar)
“Bugatti” – Produced by Mike WiLL Made It (Ace Hood f/ Rick Ross & Future)
“Started From The Bottom” – Produced by Mike Zombie & Noah “40″ Shebib (Drake)
Album of the Year
J. Cole – Born Sinner
JAY Z – Magna Carta Holy Grail
Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d city
Nas – Life Is Good
Wale – The Gifted
Who New? Rookie of the Year
Action Bronson
A$AP Ferg
Earl Sweatshirt
Joey Bada$$
Trinidad Jame$
Hustler of the Year
Diddy
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
T.I.
Kanye West
Made-You-Look Award
2 Chainz
A$AP Rocky
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Kanye West
Best Club Banger
Ace Hood f/ Rick Ross & Future – “Bugatti” (Produced by Mike WiLL Made It)
A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “Problems” (Produced by Noah “40″ Shebib)
Drake – “Started From The Bottom” (Produced by Mike Zombie & Noah “40″ Shebib)
French Montana f/ Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne – “Pop That” (Produced by Lee on the Beats)
Trinidad Jame$ – “All Gold Everything” (Produced by M.e. (Devon Gallaspy)
Best Mixtape
Big Sean – Detroit
Chance The Rapper – Acid Rap
Travi$ Scott – Owl Pharaoh
Stalley – Honest Cowboy
Trinidad Jame$ – Don’t Be S.A.F.E.
Sweet 16 (Best Featured Verse)
Diddy – “Same Damn Time (Remix)” (Future f/ Diddy & Ludacris)
Drake – “Versace (Remix)” (Migos f/ Drake)
Future – “Bugatti” (Ace Hood f/ Rick Ross & Future)
Kendrick Lamar – “Problems” (A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)
Wiz Khalifa – “U.O.E.N.O. (Remix)” (Rocko f/ Future & Wiz Khalifa)
Impact Track
J. Cole f/ TLC – “Crooked Smile”
JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “Same Love”
Wale f/ Sam Dew – “LoveHate Thing”
Kanye West – “BLKKK SKKKNHEAD”
People’s Champ Award
A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – “Problems”
J. Cole f/ Miguel – “Power Trip”
Drake – “Started From The Bottom”
Kendrick Lamar – “Don’t Kill My Vibe”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis f/ Mary Lambert – “Can’t Hold Us”
READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
Producer Jerry Wonda: ‘Maria, Maria’ Was The Toughest Record I Ever Worked On!
NYC’s Peter Rosenberg Discusses Why He’s Boycotting The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards
Chris Brown Goes On Twitter Rant Against Rappers & L.A. District Attorney
Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up With 14 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations was originally published on theurbandaily.com