The use of others’ prescription drugs is on the rise. A new Reuters/Ipsos shows that one out of every ten Americans will admit to taking someone else’s precription drugs. The poll suggests that a quarter of those people do so to get high. Prescription drugs are the second most abused drugs in the U.S. behind marijuana and are easy to get from family and friends.

The Reuters/Ipsos shows that only 14% of those who took other’s prescription drugs either stole or brought them.

LOCK YOU MEDS

Are your meds locked away or located in a medicine cabinet or pill box for easy access? If you don’t need them, please dispose of unneeded meds right away. Please visit Substance Abuse Free Environment-SAFE at www.chesterfieldsafe.org

SAFE is a sponsor of “Parents Listen Up! Teens Are Talking” teen forum on Saturday, August 24, 2013 from 12 p.m to 3 p.m. at the Trinity Family Life Center. Register at www.kissrichmond.com now for the teen forum and get solutions.

Some Teens Are Popping Them, Lock Up Meds! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Miss Community Clovia Posted August 27, 2013

