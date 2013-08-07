Jazz Musician, Singer & Producer George Duke Dead at 67 (VIDEO)

Keyboardist, Composer, Producer and Singer George Duke is dead at the age of 67. Duke died at St. John’s Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday. Died was born on January 12, 1946 in San Rafael, California.

George Duke’s talents crossed over jazz and mainstream musical genres. His claim to fame started with the album The Jean-Luc Ponty Experience with the George Duke Trio. To his credit Duke was known for some thirty albums as well as for his collarations with other musicians, as Stanley Clark, Miles Davis, Flora Purim, Patrice Rushen, Booty Collins, Sheila E, particulary Frank Zappa.

Learn more about the life and legacy of George Duke here

Let’s watch George Duke in concert….. R.I.P the “Dukey Stick”

