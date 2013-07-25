Weiner has admitted to sending a woman sexually explicit photos and messages as recently as last summer, more than a year after he resigned from the House in June 2011 for the same sort of behavior with over a half-dozen women.

In a press conference, Weiner apologized for his indiscretions along side his wife, Huma Abedin, once again standing by her man!!! Duhhhhh

Weiner Busted Again For Sexting was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted July 25, 2013

