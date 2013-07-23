This past weekend Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, the ex-wife of the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade hit the streets of Chicago to have a sit-in with hopes of exposing her ex-husband as a deadbeat dad.

Funches-Wade and a friend sat on the Chicago sidewalk holding a sign that read “NBA Miami Star Mother of his children in the streets” while she expressed frustration over the judicial system and claimed she was homeless.

Over two days later, Wade responded via Twitter posting the photo below with the caption “I had my headphones on.. Did y’all hear something????..#stopit #dontbefooled #storiessellpapers #movingon”

What do you think about Wade’s response?

Dwyane Wade Reponds to Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Wade was originally published on blackamericaweb.com