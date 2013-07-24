Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to April Ryan, sources close to Stevie Wonder have confirmed a list of artists joining him in boycotting Florida because of the Stand Your Ground Law. Some of the artists have even cancelled concerts in Florida after recent events. Stevie Wonder said he wouldn’t play in Florida until they change The Stand your Ground Law period.

Check out the list of celebrities who have joined him:

Mary Mary

Eddie Levert

Rod Stewart

Madonna

Usher

Pattie Labelle

Kanye West

Mary J

Trey Songz

Jay Z

Rolling Stones

Justin Timberlake

R. Kelly

Rihanna

Alicia Keys

Joe

Will I AM

Keyshia Cole

Young Jeezy

Erykah Badu

Wale

Frankie Beverly

Parliament

Wow! This is what real movements look like! We are sure this is just the beginning!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Stevie Wonder Gets Company: Artists Refuse To Perform In Florida was originally published on theurbandaily.com