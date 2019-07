The in depth search for additional bodies in a Cleveland neighborhood was suspended Sunday after police and volunteers scoured about 40 empty homes with no additional bodies.

The serial killer suspect is known as 35-year-old Michael Madison and is expected to be formally charged on Monday.

Body Search Postponed In Cleveland Serial Killer Case was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted July 23, 2013

