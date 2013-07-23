CLOSE
11-Year-Old Girl Flees Arranged Marriage [VIDEO]

Imagine having to marry someone more than double your age before you were even old enough to start junior high.

That’s what an 11-year-old girl from Yemen named Nada Al-Ahdal was going to have to do. So she fled her parents and the impending marriage to live with her uncle. She said she’d rather die than be stuck in that situation. She’s got guts.

Photos
