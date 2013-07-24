0 reads Leave a comment
Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio
“The Wire” fans rejoice! Tray Chaney just released a new video for his song “Time”!
Take a look at the video below!
Check for “Time” on itunes here
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
LL Cool J Disses “Magna Carta” Sales [VIDEO]
Kids Give Best Reaction To Cheerios Commercial Controversy [VIDEO]
Four Essential Summer Roadtrip Destinations [VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
The Wire’s Tray Chaney Releases Video For New Song “Time” [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com
comments – add yours