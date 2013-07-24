CLOSE
Black Music Is...
The Wire’s Tray Chaney Releases Video For New Song “Time” [Video]

“The Wire” fans rejoice! Tray Chaney just released a new video for his song “Time”!

Take a look at the video below!

Check for “Time” on itunes here

