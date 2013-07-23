Joseline Hernandez Takes It To The Streets In New Video

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Reality star turned rapper Joseline Hernandez has finally dropped her debut music video. In the visual for the track “Mi Colta,” Joseline and her boo Stevie J are hanging out in the tough streets of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The clip opens with a quote from the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star making mention of how her mother couldn’t afford to buy her shoes so she played barefoot in the street over glass. Considering the whole song is in Spanish, we can’t say what exactly the song is about. But it does seem to be a serious song about struggle and overcoming obstacles.

Check out the video below.

