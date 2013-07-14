NAACP Calls For Civil Rights Charges Against Zimmerman

NAACP president Benjamin Jealous issued a statement following the George Zimmerman verdict calling for the Department of Justice to file civil rights charges against George Zimmerman.

A jury in Sanford, Florida has found George Zimmerman not guilty of murdering Trayvon Martin.

I know I am not alone in my outrage, anger, and heartbreak over this decision. When a teenager’s life is taken in cold blood, and there is no accountability for the man who killed him, nothing seems right in the world, but we cannot let these emotions alone rule.

In these most challenging of times, we are called to act. There is work left to be done to achieve justice for Trayvon. The Department of Justice can still address the violation of Trayvon’s most fundamental civil right — the right to life, and we are urging them to do so.