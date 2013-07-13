CLOSE
Radio One
How Will The Black Community React If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty? [Exclusive Video]

VIA Old School 100.3

The George Zimmerman Trial has been the most emotionally charged court case since OJ Simpson’s murder case in 1995. Many believe that the case represents how the judicial system works differently for white people than it does for African Americans. Regardless of what you might believe, the verdict in the George Zimmerman Murder Trial of Trayvon Martin is just days away. We hit the streets to find out what people thought about the trial and how the black community would react it Geroge Zimmerman is found, “Not Guilty.”

Watch the video here.

How Will The Black Community React If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty? [Exclusive Video] was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Photos
