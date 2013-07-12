‘Black People For Paula’ To Hold Times Square Rally To Support Racist Chef

In a twist straight from the Plantation Chronicles, Black fans of disgraced chef Paula Deen are joining forces not speak out against the racist and hostile work environment she maintained for her employees, but to chant “We Forgive You, Paula Deen” in the middle of Times Square.

Not only are they organizing the rally, they are doing so because “the African-American community” forgives her.

Read a portion of their press release below:

The word Paula used was horrible. S​he has admitted that what she said was wrong and hurtful. She gave an extremely heartfelt apology and I forgive her, my family forgives her and the African American community forgives her. We have all made at least one mistake that we wish never happened. Paula Deen should not have to continue to suffer for one mistake. Myself and over 100 of my friends are gathering in New York city on Friday, August 16, 2013 to have a “WE FORGIVE YOU PAULA” rally in Times Square right outside of the Good Morning America studio during the 7AM filming hour. We want everyone to see that that Black people are for Paula and that we accept her apology. Black leaders such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rev. Al Sharpton have forgiven Paula. The Black community has forgiven Paula, it’s time for us all to open our hearts and give this good woman a second chance. … The Black community is with you Paula and we are going to let the world know!

Clearly, those sweet potatoes and fried chicken drive people insane, because the entirety of the Black community most certainly does not forgive Paula Deen. And even those who do, haven’t felt compelled to throw a rally for a woman who jokes that President Barack Obama could “nigger-rig” the BP oil spill.

This is, after all, a woman who dreamt of having Black men in shorts and bow ties playing step’n fetchit at an Antebellum style wedding reception.

The need to be perceived as non-threatening and friendly to White people is real for some Black people — or maybe they just really like her peach cobbler.

The rally is scheduled for Friday, August 16, 2013.

‘Black People For Paula’ To Hold Times Square Rally To Support Racist Chef was originally published on newsone.com

Kirsten West Savali Posted July 11, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: