16-Year-Old Producer Featured on Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail”

She wasn’t featured in Jay-Z‘s several “Magna Carta Holy Grail” commercials, but you may know of 16 year old Ebony “Wondagurl” Oshunrinde for her reggae inspired beat on “Crown” from Jay-Z’s twelfth studio album.

Wondagurl began building a mainstream buzz around her name and production after recently working with G.O.O.D Music recording artist and producer, Travis Scott‘s “Owl Pharaoh” mixtape. A few months later, she was messaged by Scott who told her her life was about to change and that it did. Wondagurl’s beat was selected by music mogul, Jay-Z.

To hear Wondagurl’s production on “Crown,” check out the album stream here. Here’s a clip of Wondagurl explaining her “Magna Carta Holy Grail” collaboration.

I'm happy for @WondaGurlBeats … 16 years old and on Jay's album. I judged the Beat Battle in Toronto last year that she won! @DJSammyNeedlz— Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) July 08, 2013

Crown is sooooo stupid @WondaGurlBeats is niceeeeeee. 16yrs old on the drums smh— Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) July 07, 2013

Posted July 12, 2013

