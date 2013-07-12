CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

16-Year-Old Producer Featured on Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail”

0 reads
Leave a comment

She wasn’t featured in Jay-Z‘s several “Magna Carta Holy Grail” commercials, but you may know of 16 year old Ebony “Wondagurl” Oshunrinde for her reggae inspired beat on “Crown” from Jay-Z’s twelfth studio album.

Wondagurl began building a mainstream buzz around her name and production after recently working with G.O.O.D Music recording artist and producer, Travis Scott‘s “Owl Pharaoh” mixtape. A few months later, she was messaged by Scott who told her her life was about to change and that it did. Wondagurl’s beat was selected by music mogul, Jay-Z.

To hear Wondagurl’s production on “Crown,” check out the album stream here. Here’s a clip of Wondagurl explaining her “Magna Carta Holy Grail” collaboration.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) Demonstrates Force Feeding Procedures At Gitmo [VIDEO]

Pharoahe Monch Gets Jenny McCarthy To Toss Salad [VIDEO]

Jay Electronica And Kate Rothschild: The Illuminati Couple “Explained” [Video]

16-Year-Old Producer Featured on Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

jay z , magna carta , Magna Carta Holy Grail , wondagurl

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 5 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close