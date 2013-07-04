Comedian Kevin Hart Among Holiday Weekend Celebrity Birthdays

Join KISS – FM in wishing comedian Kevin Hart a Happy Birthday as he celebrates his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2013. Also celebrating on Wednesday was actor Tom Cruise, who turned 51. On Thursday, july 4th, America celebrates it’s 247th birthday, while First Daughter Malia Obama will be having her 14th birthday party at the White House, what a coincidence – the President’s daughter born on Independence Day!

R & B Songstress Melanie Fiona turns 29 on the holiday, while legendary singer Bill Withers will be 74 years old on the 4th of July. On Friday, July 5th, TV Judge Joe Brown celebrates his 65th birthday, while Rap star 50 – Cent (Curtis Jackson) will be 37 years old on Saturday, July 6th. Sharing the date with Fitty, is veteran actor Sylvester Stallone, who turns a remarkable 66 years old, and the “Sister Sister” twins Tia and Tamera Mowry will both be 34 this Saturday.

Saturday also marks the birthdays of NFL star and husband of actress Kerry Washington, Oakland’s Nnamdi Asomugha will be 31, while Saturday would have been the 64th birthday of the late great singer Phyliss Hyman. On Sunday, July 8th, we wish a Happy Birthday to WNBA & Olympic star Lisa Leslie, who turns 40 years old. Happy Birthday to YOU as well, if you’re celebrating a special day this week, from all of us here at Radio – One, Inc., and your No. 1 station, KISS – FM!

Mitch Malone Posted July 3, 2013

