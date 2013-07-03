FAB FINDS: Summer’s Must-Have Shorts

Nothing says Summer like a pair of chic shorts. This season, there are tons of colors and styles to choose from: everything from bold Dolce and Gabbana florals to fire engine red Rag and Bone.
Choose from teeny short shorts to looser silhouettes. Add a tee or tank and you’re set. Get ready for your most stylish Summer yet! Click through this gallery of my favorite styles this season.
-Joy Adaeze
Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze
