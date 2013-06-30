Fantasia Rips It At The Hampton Jazz Fest, Celebrates 28th Birthday

Greetings from the Hampton Jazz Festival family, where it’s been an exciting weekend of music, and for those who missed former American Idol winner Fantasia at Stone Soul 2013 had to be extremely thankful for a second chance here on the Tidewater area’s biggest musical weekend. And believe me, the Lady did not disappoint, as she worked the Hampton Coliseum like a 9 to 5. A solid, energetic performance.

One reason for Fantasia’s added excitement is the fact that this was a big birthday party with 12,000 guests as the now 28 year old singing sensation celebratds her special day, Sunday, June 30th. So join us in wishing Fantasia a Happy Birthday and as our Stone Soul headliner, we thank her for tremendous show in the 804 as well.

Mitch Malone Posted June 30, 2013

