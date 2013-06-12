13 Accessories That You Should Have Bought Yesterday

I’d like to confess that I need more accessories like I need a hole in my head. But I accept my addiction with open arms and continue on my hunt for the freshest gems for the summer. So when Vivienne Kelly‘s breezy summer looks landed in my inbox just a few moments ago, I literally stopped what I was doing so that I could share with you.

The NYC-based designer is a Parson’s grad with an aesthetic much like her own personal style–unique, chic, and oozing with independence. I need want each handcrafted fashion-forward piece, today!

Check out my favorites from her collection and shop it here!

