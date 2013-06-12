According to The Grio, the Obama administration decided to go along with a judge’s order to allow girls of any age to purchase emergency contraception without prescriptions. However, the health of the young women taking these birth control pills is bring questioned.

Must Read: Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Personally, as a feminist, I find this to be a huge step in the right direction for women’s rights. Plan B can be considered as a safe and effective form of birth control and any teen who chooses to engage in sexual activity, should be able to use this as a safety net. I find comfort in knowing that female teens will be able to practice safe sex comfortably.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue claims, “By making emergency contraception available to women of all ages, the FDA is taking an important step to reduce unintended pregnancies and put women in control of their futures.”

What do you think? Let’s chat!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

More On Plan B:

16 & Pregnant: NYC Public Schools Give Girls A “Plan B”

Woman Attacked At Planned Parenthood For Attempting To Expose Botched Abortions [VIDEO]

Check Out This Gallery Of What Black Women Wish For America!

Obama Administration Backs Plan B Pill Without Prescriptions & Age Restrictions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com