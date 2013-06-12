Ciara Gets Served With Lawsuit While Performing [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Usually, when artists perform they want to be a hit with the audience, not be hit with a lawsuit while on stage. Atlanta singer Ciara caught the latter while performing at a show during L.A.’s Gay Pride Week.

According to sources, Ciara was scheduled to perform at a West Hollywood nightspot called Hit Factory last Friday as part of the city’s Pride festivities. The “Body Party” singer was a no-show and now the club is suing. Ciara’s camp maintains that Ciara pulled out of the performance way before the contract was signed and Hit Factory continued to promote the event despite knowing Ciara wouldn’t be in attendance.

Hit Factory wasn’t content with just slapping Ciara with a lawsuit, they wanted to embarrass her. So they sent a process server to Ciara’s performance Saturday night and had her served right during the middle of her singing “Promise.” In the video below Ciara can be seen throwing the papers back at the process server and continuing her performance without much of a disturbance.

So far neither Ciara nor her people have made a comment about the lawsuit or the way she was served.

