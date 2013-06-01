Hmmm, we don’t really know what we think about this one! The rumor mill is churning away right now in regards to Kanye West not being happy with the awkward reception that his first two song releases; Black Skinhead and New Slaves, have been receiving. People are not sure what to do with this new angrier, shouting, brooding Kanye and their lack of interest in his first two singles, seems to be the proof that his fan base is either confused by the music or has gotten over him as a result of his tantrums and outbursts. Either way, Ye is reportedly not happy and maybe thinking about going back to the drawing board with the entire album!

Black Skinhead

New Slaves

According to AllHipHop.com’s Illseed, it is also quite possible that Kanye is just adding additional songs that have more commercial appeal. But the irony of that would be pretty serious! After attacking the corporate world for trying to force him to make moves like that, wouldn’t it be strange if he turned around and actually did it?

Either way, it seems Mr. West isn’t feeling the reaction he’s gotten so far, and is planning to do what he feels is needed to get back to his place at the top of the charts. Good luck to him in his endeavors, whatever they may be.

Can Kanye West’s New Yeezus Album Be Resurrected? was originally published on theurbandaily.com